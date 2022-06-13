New Delhi [India], June 13 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended birthday greetings to Union Minister Piyush Goyal and wished for his long and healthy life. Goyal is currently in Geneva leading the Indian delegation at the 12th World Trade Organisation ministerial conference.

Hailing the minister for his work in the textiles sector, the Prime Minister said that Goyal was spearheading many initiatives to make India Aatmanirbhar and transform the vital textiles sector.

"Birthday greetings to Minister Piyush Goyal. He is spearheading many initiatives to make India Aatmanirbhar and transform the vital textiles sector. May he be blessed with a long and healthy life," PM Modi tweeted.

Born in 1964, Goyal, a cabinet minister in the Narendra Modi government holds portfolios such as Minister of Textiles, Minister of Commerce and Industry and Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution.

After the demise of Ram Vilas Paswan, he took over the additional charge of the Ministry of Consumer Affairs Food and Public Distribution in 2020.

He is also a member of Rajya Sabha from Maharashtra and is also the Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha.

He became the Minister of State for Power, Coal, New and Renewable Energy in the Modi government in 2014.

Later in 2017, Goyal became the Railway Minister of Railways and he established a "Zero Accident" railway system under his leadership. (ANI)

