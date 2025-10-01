New Delhi [India], October 1 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended birthday greetings to former President Ram Nath Kovind and wished him good health and long life.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Warm wishes to former President Shri Ram Nath Kovind Ji on his birthday. His distinguished service to our nation and commitment to public welfare have earned him immense respect. His wisdom and guidance on various issues are deeply valued. May he be blessed with good health and a long life."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also conveyed wishes to the former President on his birthday.

In a post on X, Shah said, "Heartfelt birthday wishes to the former President, the honourable Shri Ram Nath Kovind Ji. Your personality, filled with dedication to constitutional duties, simplicity, and integrity, has inspired many social workers. I pray to God for your excellent health and long life."

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami too extended greetings on the occasion of Kovind's 80th birthday.

In a post on X, CM Dhami wrote that he prayed for Kovind's long life, excellent health and prosperity, and also sought blessings from Baba Kedar for the former President.

Born on October 1, 1945, in Paraunkh, near Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh, Ram Nath Kovind is a lawyer, veteran political representative, and a long-time advocate of egalitarianism and integrity in Indian public life. His parents were Maiku Lal and Kalawati.

Before assuming charge as the 14th President of India on July 25, 2017, Kovind served as the 36th Governor of Bihar from August 16, 2015, to June 20, 2017.

He completed his schooling in Kanpur and obtained a B.Com and an L.L.B. degree from Kanpur University. Kovind enrolled as an Advocate with the Bar Council of Delhi in 1971 and later became Advocate-on-Record of the Supreme Court of India in 1978. He practised at the Delhi High Court and Supreme Court for 16 years till 1993.

He also served as Union Government Advocate in the Delhi High Court from 1977 to 1979 and as Union Government Standing Counsel in the Supreme Court from 1980 to 1993.

Kovind was elected to the Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh in April 1994 and served for two consecutive terms till March 2006. During his tenure, he was a member of several parliamentary committees, including those on Welfare of Scheduled Castes/Tribes, Home Affairs, Petroleum and Natural Gas, Social Justice and Empowerment, and Law and Justice. He also served as Chairman of the Rajya Sabha House Committee. (ANI)

