New Delhi [India], July 10 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday extended birthday greetings to Union Defence Minister and senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh and prayed for his long and healthy life.

In a post on X, Prime Minister Modi wrote, "Best wishes to Union Minister Shri Rajnath Singh Ji on his birthday. He's distinguished himself for his hardworking nature and wisdom. His efforts to make India self-reliant in defence and strengthen our armed forces are commendable. Praying for his long and healthy life."

Also Read | Maharashtra: Girl Students of Classes 5 to 10 Made to Strip for Menstruation Check at RS Damani School in Thane; Principal Among 8 Booked.

https://x.com/narendramodi/status/1943142969613422892

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended birthday greetings to his fellow Union Minister. Shah also commended Singh for his hard work and dedication in strengthening the country's military power and promoting self-reliance in the field of defence.

Also Read | Earthquake of Magnitude 4.4 on Richter Scale Hits Delhi-NCR, Tremors Felt in Noida, Gurugram and Faridabad, Residents Flee Homes in Panic (Watch Video).

"Heartfelt birthday wishes to the Union Defence Minister and senior BJP leader Shri @rajnathsingh ji. Under the leadership of Modi ji, you are doing commendable work in continuously strengthening the country's military power and promoting self-reliance in the field of defence. From the organization to the government, you have successfully discharged all responsibilities, inspiring those who lead a social life. I pray to God for your excellent health and long life," Shah posted on X.

https://x.com/AmitShah/status/1943148892297527719

Extending heartfelt birthday greetings, Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan prayed for the long life of the Union Defence Minister.

Chouhan posted on X, "Heartfelt birthday greetings to the senior member of the BJP family, popular politician, our respected elder, and Defense Minister, Honorable Shri @rajnathsingh ji! May Lord Shri Ram's grace continuously shower upon you, may you always remain healthy and live a long life--this is my heartfelt wish."

https://x.com/ChouhanShivraj/status/1943138998287040750

Meanwhile, a cleanliness campaign is being conducted on the occasion of Rajnath Singh's birthday in his parliamentary constituency, Lucknow.

Born on July 10, 1951, Rajnath Singh turns 74 today. Before taking charge as the Union Defence Minister in 2019, Singh was the Union Minister for Home Affairs in the first PM Modi cabinet.

He has served as the BJP's national president and played a key role in the party's victory in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)