Paschim Medinipur (West Bengal) [India], March 29 (ANI): BJP leader and candidate from Kharagpur Sadar, Dilip Ghosh, on Sunday blamed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for the clash between two communities in Murshidabad on Ram Navami.

Ghosh held the Chief Minister responsible for communal tensions in Murshidabad.

Also Read | Petrol Price Today, March 29, 2026: Check Petrol Rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

The BJP leader told ANI, "In Murshidabad, she had threatened (the public), instigating the riot. Who is responsible for the chaos that happened in Murshidabad after the passage of the CAA and Waqf Bill? Mamata Banerjee was the Chief Minister; power was in her hands. She will have to answer why Hindus had to flee from Murshidabad to Malda."

This comes after Mamata Banerjee on Saturday asked the Opposition "not to blame her" for the clash in Raghunathganj, Murshidabad, on Ram Navami, citing the transfer of police officers ahead of the state elections.

Also Read | AIIMS Delhi Surgeons Remove Massive 21.8 Kg Uterine Tumour in Rare Procedure; All About Uterine Sarcoma.

Addressing a public rally in Paschim Bardhaman, Mamata Banerjee accused the police officers transferred by the Election Commission of instigating riots.

She said, "Do not blame me. All my rights have been snatched away. All officers have been transferred. BJP's people have been sent here. But they do not know that it is we who will win. Riots were instigated in Raghunathganj. They should be ashamed. They (officers) have been transferred here so that they can instigate riots. Shops were vandalised in Raghunathganj. Who gave you the right to vandalise someone's house? Who gave you the right to instigate riots in Raghunathganj? All of this will be accounted for."

Further, she said that the Trinamool Congress leaders celebrate several festivals with people of all religions and castes.

"My people also celebrate Ram Navami, Durga Puja, Kali Puja, Chhath Puja, Christmas and Eid. We celebrate together with everyone from all religions and castes, be they Hindus, Muslims, Christians, Sikhs or Parsis," she said.

A clash had erupted in Raghunathganj, Murshidabad, at three separate locations, between two communities, during a Ram Navami procession. The violence escalated, involving acts of vandalism against shops and establishments, looting, and arson, and several individuals sustained injuries.

Central forces and the local police subsequently took control of the area. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)