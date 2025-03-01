New Delhi [India], March 1 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended birthday greetings to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on his 72nd birthday.

Taking to social media X, the PM wrote in a post "Birthday greetings to Tamil Nadu CM Thiru MK Stalin. May he lead a long and healthy life.

Meanwhile, Stalin paid floral tributes to DMK founder and former Chief Minister CN Annadurai at Chennai's Anna memorial at Marina Beach.

The chief minister also distributed chocolates to school children in Muthamizharignar Dr Kalaignar M Karunaidhi Memorial, as per Department of Information and Public Relations.

Stalin will also be receiving greetings from the party leaders of Alliance party and DMK.Earlier on February 28, actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Hassan met the CM and praised him for his stand against the three language policy, and said that the leader has emerged as a 'bulwark' to protect the state.

Taking to X, Haasan said that the state's language and culture is facing various pressures and praised Stalin for standing against them.

"At a time when the people of Tamil Nadu, the Tamil language, and Tamil culture are facing various pressures, Mr. Stalin, like his predecessors, has emerged as a bulwark to protect Tamil Nadu. I congratulate him with joy. Long live the people!" Haasan wrote on X.

Meanwhile CM Stalin has taken a strong stand against the New Education Policy (NEP) of 2020 raising concern over the "three-language formula" and alleging that the Centre wants to 'impose' Hindi.

Earlier in the day, Stalin pitched for Artificial Intelligence and its advanced translation technology, saying that there's no need to "burden" students with another language. CM Stalin emphasised, "True progress lies in innovation, not linguistic imposition."

He claimed that BJP leaders are advocating by arguing its 'crucial' need for day to day life in North India when in fact they can be solved with AI."BJP leaders advocating Hindi insist, "You must know Hindi to buy tea, pani puri, or use toilets in North India." In the Age of AI, forcing any language as a third language in schools is unnecessary. Advanced translation technology already removes language barriers instantly." Stalin wrote on X. (ANI)

