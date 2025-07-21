New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended birthday wishes to the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge.

"Best wishes to the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Shri Mallikarjun Kharge Ji on his birthday. Praying for his long and healthy life," PM Modi said in a post on X.

Congress leaders also greeted Kharge on his birthday. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi lauded Kharge's leadership and commitment towards the people of India.

"Wishing Congress President @kharge ji a very happy birthday! Your leadership, commitment, and dedication to the people of India inspire us all. May you be blessed with good health and happiness," Rahul Gandhi wrote on X.

Senior BJP leaders, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, also wished Mallikarjun Kharge.

"Birthday greetings to the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Shri Mallikarjun Kharge. Wishing him good health and a long life. @kharge," Rajnath Singh said in a post on X.

"Extending my heartfelt birthday wishes to the President of the Indian National Congress Party, Shri @kharge Ji. May this occasion bring joy and the year ahead be filled with health and prosperity," Union Minister Gadkari said.

Mallikarjun Kharge, who became Congress President in 2022, turned 83 today. He was born in the village of Varavatti in Karnataka's Bidar district.

Kharge, who was an advocate by profession, started his political career as a student leader and General Secretary of the Students' Union in Gulbarga. Before becoming a Member of Parliament in 2009, he had been elected as a Member of the Karnataka State Legislative Assembly for nine terms.

Rajya Sabha Chairman Mallikarjun Kharge also greeted Kharge in the House on his birthday.

The Monsoon Session of the Parliament began today and will continue till August 21. There will be a total of 21 sittings across 32 days. (ANI)

