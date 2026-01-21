Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, January 21, 2026: Persistent Systems and DCM Shriram Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday

New Delhi [India], January 21 (ANI): As Manipur, Meghalaya and Tripura marked their Statehood Day on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings to the people of the three northeastern states.

The Prime Minister wrote seperate letters to the Chief Ministers of Tripura and Meghalaya and underscored his government's continued focus on development and inclusive growth in the northeast.

Also Read | JEE Mains 2026 Paper: 1st Shift of Session 1 of Joint Entrance Examination Ends, Know How To Raise Objections at jeemain.nta.nic.in Once Answer Key Is Released.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his statehood day greetings. Saha appreciated the Prime Minister's reaffirmation of the Centre's commitment to inclusive development, improved connectivity, peace, and prosperity in the Northeast.

https://x.com/DrManikSaha2/status/2013843535762763985?s=20

Also Read | Ghaziabad Horror: Woman Bites Off Husband's Tongue After Dispute Over Egg Curry, Doctors Say Severed Portion Cannot Be Reattached Even After Surgery; Case Registered.

In a post on X, CM Saha wrote, "My heartfelt thanks and regards to Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri@narendramodiJi for extending warm greetings on the occasion of Statehood Day of Tripura, reaffirming the Centre's steadfast commitment to inclusive development, enhanced connectivity, peace, and prosperity in the Northeast."

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and expressed gratitude for the Centre's support in accelerating the state's growth and development.

He also appreciated that the Prime Minister remembered the vision of the late PA Sangma, whose ideals continue to inspire the state's progress.

https://x.com/SangmaConrad/status/2013856662181093868?s=20

"Thank you, @PMOIndiaShri@narendramodiJi on behalf of the people of Meghalaya, for your warm wishes on our Statehood Day. We are deeply grateful for your continued guidance and the steadfast support of the Government of India and Central Ministries in accelerating Meghalaya's growth and development. We are especially touched that you remembered and honoured the vision of our great leader and your friend, Shri P.A. Sangma ji, whose ideals continue to inspire our journey forward," Sangma wrote in a post on X.

Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla also acknowledged Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statehood day greetings.

He highlighted the Prime Minister's message on the government's focus on development, inclusive growth, and better opportunities for the people of Manipur, while recognising the state's rich heritage and resilience.

In a post on X, Bhalla wrote, "On the occasion of Manipur's Statehood Day, Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has conveyed his warm greetings to the people of Manipur. In his message, the Prime Minister underscored the GoI's continued focus on development, inclusive growth, and improved opportunities for the people of Manipur, while honouring the State's rich heritage and resilience."

https://x.com/LokBhavManipur/status/2013827698213429308?s=20

"The people of Manipur express their gratitude to the Hon'ble Prime Minister for his steadfast support and commitment to the State's progress and development," the post read.

Following the enactment of the North-Eastern Areas (Reorganisation) Act, Manipur, Meghalaya and Tripura became individual states in 1972.

The North-Eastern Areas (Reorganisation) Act, 1971, reorganised the states in the strategic northeastern region of the country. Under this Act, Manipur and Tripura were granted statehood on January 21, 1972; whereas the state of Meghalaya was carved out from Assam due to its distinct terrain from the rest of Assam. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)