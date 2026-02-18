New Delhi [India], February 18 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended greetings to the Muslim community on the occasion of Ramadan, wishing for "peace and prosperity" during the holy month.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister expressed hopes for togetherness in the holy month.

Also Read | Murder-Suicide Case Rocks Himachal Pradesh: Man Kills Wife Before Hanging Self in Chamba.

"Ramzan Mubarak! May this auspicious month further the spirit of togetherness in our society. May there be peace and prosperity everywhere," he wrote in the post.

https://x.com/narendramodi/status/2024160494765166971

Also Read | AI Impact Summit 2026: After Holding 9 Bilateral Meetings, PM Narendra Modi Joins World Leaders at Bharat Mandapam (See Pics and Video).

Meanwhile, the crescent moon marking the beginning of Ramadan has been sighted, and the first roza is set to be observed on Wednesday, February 19.

Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali, Qazi-e-Shahr and President of the Markazi Chand Committee, Farangi Mahal, Lucknow, has announced that the moon for the holy month of Ramadan has been sighted on Tuesday.

Accordingly, the first day of Ramadan will be observed on Wednesday, February 19.

Speaking to ANI, the Lucknow Eidgah Imam extended greetings to the Muslim community on the occasion of the commencement of the holy month.

"It has been announced by the Moon Committee that the moon has been sighted in different parts of the country today... Based on this, it is announced that tomorrow, February 19, 2026, will be the first Roza...," Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali said.

He also urged people to offer prayers on the mosque premises. "Namaz should be offered only inside mosques. Namaz should not be offered on the streets. I appeal to everyone to offer Namaz inside the mosque only," he added.

Ramadan is observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting, prayer, reflection and community. During this period, devotees fast from dawn to sunset and engage in increased spiritual activities, including special nightly prayers. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)