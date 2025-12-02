New Delhi [India], December 2 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended greetings to the people of Assam on Asom Diwas.

Prime Minister said the day is a reminder of the nation's commitment to fulfil the vision of Swargadeo Chaolung Sukapha and the ongoing efforts to strengthen Assam's development and cultural heritage.

Also Read | Mumbai: Guest Speaker Booked for Sexually Harassing 10 Female Students of St Xavier’s College, Taking Their Pictures Without Consent During Annual Festival.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Best wishes to my sisters and brothers of Assam on Asom Diwas. Today is an occasion to reiterate our commitment to fulfilling the vision of Swargadeo Chaolung Sukapha. Over the last few years, the NDA Governments in the Centre and Assam are working tirelessly to boost the progress of Assam. Remarkable strides have been made in enhancing physical and social infrastructure."

https://x.com/narendramodi/status/1995791606369452453?s=20

Also Read | Sanchar Saathi App: BJP Leader Sambit Patra Addresses Concerns, Says 'No, Government Wants To Do No Snooping' (Watch Video).

"Numerous steps are being taken towards popularising the Tai-Ahom culture and Tai language. This will greatly benefit the youth of Assam," the post read.

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah has also extended wishes to the people of Assam on Asom Divas.

He said the day celebrates the legacy of the Ahom era and reflects the nation's resolve to preserve Assam's rich cultural heritage, while highlighting the NDA government's efforts to bring peace and development to the state over the past nine years.

In a post on the X, Shah said, "Warm wishes to our sisters and brothers of Assam on Asom Divas. This occasion commemorates the glory of the Ahom era and fortifies our commitment to protecting the rich culture of Assam, in which every Indian takes great pride."

"In the last 9 years the Modi-led NDA government has ushered in an era of peace, turning Assam into a hub of development and education, and is resolved to continue this progress unabated. May this day strengthen our bond of unity and deepen our connection with our culture," the post reads.

Asom Divas, also known as Sukaphaa Divas, is celebrated annually on December 2 to honour the arrival of Chaolung Sukaphaa in Assam in 1228, following his long and challenging trek across the Patkai Hills. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)