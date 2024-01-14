New Delhi [India], January 14 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti on Sunday, fed cows at his residence in the national capital.

In the pictures, the Prime Minister can be seen feeding cows on a lawn at his residence.

Also Read | Delhi Airport Congestion: Around 150 Flight Delayed by Hours, 11 Diverted, Some Cancelled Due to Low Visibility.

Wearing casual attire, Prime Minister Modi was observed petting the cows in one of the pictures.

In another photo, he can seen holding a tuft of grass around the cows.

Also Read | Hyderabad: Soldier Killed As Chinese Manja Slits His Throat on Indira Reddy Flyover in Langer House; Case Registered.

Earlier today, PM Modi gifted his shawl to a young girl who performed during the Pongal celebrations at the residence of Union Minister of State L Murugan in the national capital.

A young singer performed at the event and later touched PM Modi's feet after which the PM gifted her his shawl as a special gesture.

While extending greetings on Pongal, PM Modi said that the festival depicts the emotion of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat.'

The PM said this while attending the Pongal celebrations at the residence of Union Minister of State (MoS) L Murugan in the national capital.

"The country celebrated the festival of Lohri yesterday. Some people are celebrating Makar Sankranti today and some people will celebrate tomorrow; Magh Bihu is also coming. I extend my greetings to the countrymen for these festivals," he said.

A prominent festival on the Indian calendar, devotees make offerings to the Hindu deity Surya on Makar Sankranti. The day marks the first day of the sun's transit into the Makara, marking the end of the winter solstice and the start of longer days.

Observed on January 14 every year, the festival is known by various names in different parts of the country such as Pongal, Bihu, and Maghi. Devotees in several parts of the country performed rituals at different ghats.

Also known to strengthen the bond of friendship, this festival is all about making khichdi, kite flying, sesame sweets, and coconut laddoos. Makar Sankranti marks a message, that the winter season is now clearly, leaving. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)