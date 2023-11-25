New Delhi, November 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi flew in a twin-seater trainer LCA aircraft which was delivered to the Indian Air Force by the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited last month. PM Modi is on a visit to Bengaluru to visit and review the manufacturing facility, including the facility for Tejas jets.

"The PM flew in a twin-seater trainer version of the LCA Tejas aircraft that was delivered to the Indian Air Force last month itself on October 4 in the presence of the Union Minister Ajay Bhatt and Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari," IAF officials told ANI. The Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) handed over the first Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) twin-seater trainer version aircraft to the Indian Air Force (IAF) in Bengaluru on October 4. PM Narendra Modi Undertakes Sortie on Tejas Aircraft, Says 'Experience Was Incredibly Enriching’ (See Pics)

"The IAF has two new trainer version twin-seater aircraft along with one twin-seater prototype aircraft which was used in the past for flying with VIPs," they said. The sortie of the Prime Minister was being looked after by the Indian Air Force which currently has two squadrons of these planes. The IAF has already placed orders for 83 new LCAs which are now named 'LCA Mark 1A.' Prime Minister took to social media platform X to share his experience of taking a sortie of the Tejas fighter. PM Narendra Modi to Attend UN Climate Talks in UAE on November 30 and December 1, Say Sources

Modi Flew in Twin-seater Trainer Aircraft

मैं आज तेजस में उड़ान भरते हुए अत्यंत गर्व के साथ कह सकता हूं कि हमारी मेहनत और लगन के कारण हम आत्मनिर्भरता के क्षेत्र में विश्व में किसी से कम नहीं हैं। भारतीय वायुसेना, DRDO और HAL के साथ ही समस्त भारतवासियों को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। pic.twitter.com/xWJc2QVlWV — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 25, 2023

Successfully completed a sortie on the Tejas. The experience was incredibly enriching, significantly bolstering my confidence in our country's indigenous capabilities, and leaving me with a renewed sense of pride and optimism about our national potential. pic.twitter.com/4aO6Wf9XYO — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 25, 2023

VIDEO | PM Modi on Saturday undertook a sortie on the Tejas aircraft and said the experience has bolstered his confidence in the country's indigenous capabilities. Taking to social media platform X, he said, "Successfully completed a sortie on the Tejas." pic.twitter.com/L4mUBglvq4 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 25, 2023

