Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 26 (ANI): Sandeshkhali survivor Rekha Patra on Tuesday asserted to fulfil the responsibility given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) named her as the candidate from Basirhat Lok Sabha constituency.

"Narendra Modi has given this responsibility to a poor woman. I will carry out the responsibility with all honesty. Atrocities are going on against women in Sandeshkhali. We will contest and I will make an effort to ensure that their fight goes ahead," Rekha Patra said.

Patra said that she has the support of women in Sandeshkhali and the Prime Minister's 'blessings' has further strengthened their fight.

"PM has given us his blessings and this has further strengthened us. The blessings of all my mothers and sisters have made me even stronger. Women did what no one else could do. So, he called us 'Shakti Swaroopa', 'Durga Mata' and 'Kaali Mata'. He supported us and that is why, we are able to take this fight forward," she said.

"We haven't been able to vote since 2011. All women of Basirhat will vote now," she added.

Patra, a resident of Sandeshkhali, was named a candidate by the BJP on Sunday. It was she who first raised the voice for the women of Sandeshkhali and all three accused in the case, namely TMC MLA Sheikh Shahjahan, Shibu Hazra and Uttam Sardar, were arrested later.

Earlier in January this year, the women of Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district came out on the streets, accusing Shahjahan and his aides of grave excesses and atrocities. Multiple women accused Shajahan and his aides of "land-grab and sexual assault" under coercion.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a telephonic call to Rekha Patra to convey his best wishes for the elections.

During the telephonic conversation, the Prime Minister spoke about her campaign preparations, highlighting the support among people for the BJP in the region.

PM Modi also appreciated Patra for her fight against injustices towards women and expressed confidence in her victory.

Rekha Patra thanked PM Modi for allowing her to contest and also detailed the ordeals faced by the women in Sandeshkhali.

"The situation in Sandeshkhali has been a matter of concern since 2011. If we were allowed to vote freely, then this situation would not have prevailed. I want to protect the honour of the people here. I had the support of the women in Sandeshkhali. That gave me the energy. I will continue my fight," Patra said during the conversation with the Prime Minister.

"Some TMC women were against my candidature. We have no enmity with them. We will fight for all. We will try and make sure that the honour is returned," she said.

PM Modi called Patra 'Shakti Swaroopa' and asserted that BJP has taken the right decision by fielding her for the general elections.

"There are very few people, who consider everyone, even those who have done them wrong. You have a very big heart. The country will take pride in you," the Prime Minister said, adding that she has set a remarkable example for the women in the country.

The Lok Sabha elections in 42 Parliamentary Constituencies of West Bengal are scheduled to take place in seven phases, which will start on April 19 and conclude on June 1. The counting of votes will be held on June 4.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) secured 22 seats, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 18 out of the 42 parliamentary seats in the state. The Indian National Congress (INC) was limited to only two seats.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) had a stronger hold with 34 seats and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had only 2 seats. Communist Party Of India (MARXIST) CPI (M) won 2 seats. Indian National Congress (INC) secured 4 seats. (ANI)

