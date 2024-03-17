Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], March 17 (ANI): Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in the country, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Sunday appreciated the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government saying that the current government has changed the narrative through its way of work.

"The previous government used to make plans, but it was only reachable to a particular area...The Narendra Modi government made sure that policies brought by the centre reach each and everyone," he added further.

Lashing out at the previous government, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said that earlier the benefits of policies used to reach limited areas due to discrimination of various kinds based on caste, religion, language, region and votes.

"The poor just used to see those policy implementations from a distance thinking such benefits might also reach them someday in the future," he added.

"Modi government resolved to ensure that the benefits reach 100 per cent of people," he said.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma asserted to be accountable to the people of the state and vowed to honour all promises made to them.

Lashing out at the Congress party, the Chief Minister said that the Congress party gives advertisements in newspapers on how they will stop cheating and prevent paper leaks.

Ensuring the prevention of paper leaks, the Chief Minister assured that the Special Operations Group (SOG) is actively pursuing those responsible, including within the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC). He vowed to prosecute those who shatter the aspirations of the youth.

He urged voters to recognize the initiatives undertaken by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government for the welfare of the people in the state.

Earlier, Rajasthan BJP state president CP Joshi on Sunday said that the Public has lost confidence in Congress. Joshi's comments came after several Congress leaders from Rajasthan joined the BJP.

The Congress leaders who joined the saffron party include former ministers Rajendra Yadav, Lal Chand Kataria, former Congress MLAs Richpal Mirdha, Vijaypal Mirdha, Khiladi Bairwa, former independent MLA Alok Beniwal, former state spokesperson of Congress Rajasthan Suresh Chaudhary, Rampal Sharma and Riju Jhunjhunwala amongst others. (ANI)

