Panaji (Goa) [India], May 30: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted citizens of Goa on their 34th Statehood Day.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister extended good wishes to the Goans and wrote, "Greetings to the people of Goa on their Statehood Day. May the state scale new heights of progress. I pray for the good health and well-being of the people of Goa."

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah extended greetings to the people of Goa on the occassion.

"Greetings to the people of Goa on their statehood day. May this beautiful state continue to excel on the path of development and progress. Praying for everyone's good health and well being," Shah tweeted.

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju hoped that Goa will witness more progress under the supervision of young and energetic Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant.

Marking the occasion, the Union Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Mansukh Mandaviya, virtually inaugurated the second floating jetty at Old Goa, in the presence of the Chief Minister.

The Centre had approved the setting up of two concrete floating jetties on River Mondovi (NW-68) to connect Old Goa and Panaji. This is the second floating jetty constructed on River Mondovi (NW-68). (ANI)

