New Delhi, Nov 2 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on the occasion of Dhanteras on Tuesday.

Dhanteras marks the beginning of Diwali festivities, and people consider it as an auspicious day to buy gold or utensils.

Also Read | Shirur Vidhan Sabha Constituency in Maharashtra: Sitting MLA, Candidates For Assembly Elections 2019, Results And Winners.

The day is also observed by believers as the birth anniversary of Dhanvantri, the God of Ayurveda.

Modi tweeted, "Greetings to everyone on the special occasion of Dhanteras."

Also Read | Odisha BSE 10th Result 2019 Not Today: Class 10 Board Exam Scores to Be Declared Soon Online at bseodisha.ac.in; Here's List of Website to Check Marks.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)