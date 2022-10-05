New Delhi, October 5: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted people on Vijayadashami, also known as Dussehra, and said the festival is symbolic of victory. Dussehra 2022 Images & Ram Ravan Yudh HD Wallpapers For Free Download Online: Wish Happy Vijayadashami With Dasara WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Messages and GIF Greetings Dussehra.

In a tweet, he wished courage, restraint and positive energy to everyone on this auspicious occasion. Dussehra 2022 Wishes in Hindi & Dasara Images in Marathi: WhatsApp Status, Wallpapers, Facebook Greetings and Quotes To Share on Vijayadashami.

The prime minister will be inaugurating the AIIMS in Bilaspur and also attend Kullu Dussehra celebrations in Himachal Pradesh.

