New Delhi [India], March 14 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended his greetings to the Sikh community around the world on the commencement of Nanakshahi Sammat 555.

https://twitter.com/narendramodi/status/1635643732392280067?s=20

In a tweet, PM Modi said, "As Nanakshahi Sammat 555 commences, greetings to the Sikh community around the world. May the coming year be filled with happiness, wonderful health and prosperity." (ANI)

