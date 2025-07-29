New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): Union Minister and JDU MP Rajiv Ranjan Singh on Monday said the government had expressed determination to take strong action against perpetrators of Pahalgam terror attack and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had spoken of the country's determination in a speech in Bihar.

Taking part in the debate on Operation Sindoor in Lok Sabha, he said PM Modi made remarks in English too for the world to know of India's determination.

"It was Panchayati Raj Diwas on 24th April, when PM Modi went to address Panchayat representatives in Madhubani. There, PM Modi spoke for the first time on the Pahalgam incident, and he said that Pakistan will get a reply beyond their imagination... PM Modi gave his speech in English because he wanted the world to know that we are not going to bow down in front of terrorists and we will fight back..."

Earlier, Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi stating that he did not go to Pahalgam after returning from Saudi Arabia, but went to Bihar and gave an "election speech".

"PM Modi came back from Saudi Arabia, but he did not visit Pahalgam. He attended a govt program and addressed a political rally in Bihar. If someone went to Pahalgam, it was our leader Rahul Gandhi...", Gogoi said.

He also targeted the government over US President Donald Trump's repeated claims that he brokered the cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan following Operation Sindoor and asked if Islamabad was ready to kneel down, "why did you stop, and to whom did you surrender?"

Participating in the debate on 'India's strong, successful and decisive Operation Sindoor in response to terrorist attack in Pahalgam' in Lok Sabha, Gogoi slammed the government for stopping Operation Sindoor after Pakistan capitulated and asked why did it not go further and reclaim the territory illegally occupied by the neighbouring country.

"The entire country, and the Opposition, were supporting PM Modi. Suddenly, on 10th May, we got to know that there had been a ceasefire. Why? We wanted to know from PM Modi that if Pakistan was ready to kneel down, then why did you stop, and to whom did you surrender? The US President has said this 26 times that he forced India and Pakistan to announce a ceasefire," Gogoi said. (ANI)

