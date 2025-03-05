New Delhi, Mar 5 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hailed the Union Cabinet's approval to two ropeway projects in Uttarakhand and said their construction will not only save the time of the devotees but will also make their journey easier.

He also lauded the Cabinet's approval to changes to the Rs 3,880-crore Livestock Health and Disease Control Programme to include the distribution of high-quality and affordable generic veterinary medicines to farmers.

"The Union Cabinet's approval for the revised Livestock Health & Disease Control Programme (LHDCP) will assist in disease control, boost vaccination coverage, entail more mobile vet units and ensure affordable medicines for animals," Modi said on X.

It is a big step towards better animal health, higher productivity and prosperity for farmers, he added.

Terming as "important decision" the cabinet approval to two ropeway projects in Uttarakhand -- Sonprayag to Kedarnath and Govindghat to Hemkund Sahib Ji, Modi said their construction from Sonprayag to Kedarnath and Govindghat to Hemkund Sahib Ji will not only save the time of the devotees but will also make their journey easier.

The government approved the two ropeway projects -- Sonprayag to Kedarnath and Govindghat to Hemkund Sahib Ji -- at a total cost of Rs 6,811 crore to help significantly reduce the travel time to the pilgrimage sites and boost tourism.

The construction of these two ambitious projects is likely to be completed in 4-6 years. The two ropeways will be constructed under the National Ropeways Development Programme - Parvatmala Pariyojana.

The decisions of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Modi, were announced by Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

The Sonprayag to Kedarnath ropeway is planned to be developed in public-private partnership and will be based on the most advanced Tri-cable Detachable Gondola (3S) technology having the capacity to carry 1,800 passengers per hour per direction (PPHPD), which could ferry 18,000 passengers per day.

Vaishnaw informed that the 12.4-km ropeway project from Govindghat to Hemkund Sahib Ji too will be developed on DBFOT mode at a total capital cost of Rs 2,730.13 crore.

