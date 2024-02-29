New Delhi, Feb 29 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hailed the Union Cabinet's decision on the establishment of the International Big Cat Alliance, saying it marks a major step towards conserving "our majestic big cats and their habitats".

The Union Cabinet Thursday approved the creation of International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA) to set up a global network for the conservation of tigers and other big cats.

The India-headquartered alliance was conceived as a multi-country, multi-agency coalition of 96 big cat range countries and others to establish a common platform for conservation.

In a post on X, Modi said, "The Cabinet decision on the establishment of the International Big Cat Alliance, headquartered in India, marks a major step towards conserving our majestic big cats and their habitats, and also reinforcing India's leadership in global biodiversity conservation."

Out of the seven big cats (tiger, lion, leopard, snow leopard, puma, jaguar and cheetah), five -- tiger, lion, leopard, snow leopard and cheetah -- are found in India.

The Cabinet has cleared a one-time budgetary support of Rs 150 crore for the IBCA for a period of five years from 2023-24 to 2027-28.

