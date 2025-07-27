New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): Ahead of the National Space Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday highlighted India's growing capabilities in space sector, mentioning the achievement of IAF Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla's recent journey to International Space Station, successful launch of Chandrayaan 3, which created an ambience for science in the country.

Speaking about Shubhanshu Shukla, who was one of the four crew members of the Axiom-4 mission, PM Modi, in his 124th 'Mann Ki Baat' episode, said, "We shall touch upon the successes of the country; the achievements of the countrymen."

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, July 27, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Sunday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

PM Modi said when Shubhanshu Shukla landed back on earth, a "wave of happiness rippled through every heart," filling every citizen with pride.

"Recently, there was a lot of discussion in the country about the return of Shubhanshu Shukla from space. As soon as Shubhanshu landed safely on Earth, people jumped with joy, and a wave of happiness ran through every heart. The whole country was filled with pride," PM Modi said.

Also Read | Manshadevi Temple Stampede: 6 Dead As Massive Gathering Leads to Stampede in Uttarakhand's Haridwar Temple.

PM Modi also highlighted how the success of ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 mission created an atmosphere of curiosity in the country for space and science-related endeavours.

"I remember, when Chandrayaan-3 successfully landed in August 2023, a new ambience was created in the country. A new curiosity also arose among children about science, about space. Little children now say, we will also go to Space; we will also land on the moon -we will become space scientists," PM Modi said.

Noting India's growing capabilities, PM Modi specifically mentioned the 'INSPIRE-MANAK Abhiyan,' which promotes innovation among children by providing them with a platform to develop innovative ideas rooted in science.

"You must have heard the name of the INSPIRE-MANAK Abhiyan. This is a campaign aimed at promoting innovation among children. Five children are selected from each school. So far, lakhs of children have joined INSPIRE-MANAK Abhiyan, and after Chandrayaan-3, their number has doubled," PM said.

PM noted a rise in India's space startups, noting that the number has almost quadrupled in the last five years.

"Indian start-ups are also growing rapidly in the country. Five years ago, there were fewer than 50 start-ups. Today, there are more than 200," he said.

Further noting the upcoming National Space Day on August 23, PM Modi said, "How will you celebrate it..., do you have any new ideas? Do send me a message on the NaMo App"

PM Modi also mentioned the recent achievements of students in the science and mathematics fields, giving a shout-out to the brightest minds.

"In 21st-century India, science is progressing with a renewed energy. A few days ago, our students won medals in the International Chemistry Olympiad. India has also strengthened its image in the world of mathematics. In the International Mathematical Olympiad held in Australia, our students won 3 Gold, 2 Silver and 1 Bronze medal," PM Modi said.

PM also announced that an Astronomy and Astrophysics Olympiad is going to be held in Mumbai next month.

"Next month, the Astronomy and Astrophysics Olympiad is going to be held in Mumbai. Students from over 60 countries will participate in this event. Scientists, too, will be there. This will be the biggest Olympiad to date. In a way, India is now moving ahead for both the Olympics and the Olympiads," he said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)