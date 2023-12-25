Indore, December 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi handed over cheques worth about Rs 224 crore dues to the Hukumchand Mill workers to the official liquidator and heads of the Labour Union of Hukumchand Mill in Indore on Monday. PM Modi virtually participates in the 'Mazdooron Ka Hit Mazdooron ko Samarpit' programme organised here, via video conferencing.

PM Modi said, "Today's programme is the result of the dreams and resolution of our workers. I am happy that today is the birth anniversary of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee but my first public programme in the new BJP government in the state for poor workers and participating in it is a matter of satisfaction for me." Prime Minister Narendra Modi Virtually Hands Over Dues of Hukumchand Mill Workers to Heads of Labour Union in Indore (Watch Video).

PM Modi Hands Over Cheque

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi hands over cheques worth about Rs 224 crore dues of the Hukumchand Mill workers, to the official liquidator and heads of Labour Union of Hukumchand Mill, in Indore. pic.twitter.com/tGAI3yXHZM — ANI (@ANI) December 25, 2023

The workers of the Hukumchand Mill fought a long legal battle for the payment of their dues after the Hukumchand Mill in Indore was closed in 1992 and went into liquidation subsequently.

"I congratulate you all for this programme organised on the occasion of 'Good Governance Day'. Today, cheques worth about Rs 224 crores were handed over. In the coming days, this money will reach our workers. I know you have faced several difficulties. But now, you have a bright future. People of Indore will remember Dec 25 as the day when the workers got justice," he added.

Recently, the state government played a positive role and successfully negotiated a settlement package endorsed by all stakeholders, including courts, labour unions, and mill workers, among others. The settlement plan involves the Madhya Pradesh government paying all dues upfront, taking possession of the mill land, and developing it into a residential and commercial space. PM Narendra Modi Virtually Hands Over Cheques Worth Rs 224 Crore Dues of Hukumchand Mill Workers in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore (Watch Video).

PM Modi also laid the foundation stone for the 60 MW solar power plant being established in Khargone district by Indore Municipal Corporation, which will help save Rs 4 crore in electricity bills. The prime minister further said, "Several cities in MP, including Indore, are coming out as a great example of balance between environment and development. Asia's largest Gobar-Dhan (Bio-CNG) Plant is being operated in Indore and EV charging infrastructure is developing at a fast pace here."

