Prime Minister Narendra Modi while virtually addressing a programme

distributed cheques of Rs 224 crore dues for the workers of Hukumchand Mill in Indore on Monday, December 25. PM Modi handed over the cheques while participating at "Mazdooron Ka Hit, Mazdooron ko Samarpit" event held at Kankeshwari ground via video conference. This programme signifies the settlement of longstanding demands from the workers. Approximately 4,800 workers will gain from the payment of their rightful dues, the statement confirmed. ‘We Recall the Noble Teachings of Lord Christ’: PM Narendra Modi Extends Greetings to People on Christmas 2023.

PM Modi Hands Over Dues of Hukumchand Mill Workers Virtually:

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi hands over cheques worth about Rs 224 crore dues of the Hukumchand Mill workers, to the official liquidator and heads of Labour Union of Hukumchand Mill, in Indore. pic.twitter.com/tGAI3yXHZM — ANI (@ANI) December 25, 2023

