Malda (West Bengal) [India], January 17 (ANI): Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to West Bengal, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and BJP MP Khagen Murmu visited Malda town railway station on Friday evening.

Speaking to reporters, Ashwini Vaishnaw said, "PM Modi has always considered railway development in West Bengal to be of great importance. He has allocated a budget of Rs 13,000 crore rupees for this purpose. The work is progressing very well... PM Modi is going to launch more than a dozen new trains for West Bengal. The first Vande Bharat Sleeper train will run between Guwahati and Kolkata."

BJP MP Khagen Murmu said that PM Modi would visit Malda on Saturday.

Khagen Murmu said, "PM Modi is visiting tomorrow... The Vande Bharat sleeper train will be flagged off from here... I thank PM Modi."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit West Bengal and Assam on January 17 & 18 and on January 17, at around 12:45 pm, the Prime Minister will visit Malda and flag off India's first Vande Bharat Sleeper Train between Howrah and Guwahati (Kamakhya) at Malda Town Railway Station.

Thereafter, at around 1:45 PM, the Prime Minister will dedicate to the Nation and lay the foundation stone of multiple rail and road infrastructure projects worth more than Rs 3,250 crore in a public function at Malda.

On January 18, the Prime Minister will also flag off 2 New Amrit Bharat Express trains between Guwahati (Kamakhya)-Rohtak and Dibrugarh-Lucknow (Gomti Nagar).

These new train services will strengthen rail connectivity between the Northeast and Northern India, enabling safer and more convenient travel for people.

The Prime Minister will visit Malda and dedicate to the nation, and lay the foundation stone of multiple rail and road infrastructure projects worth Rs 3,250 crore, aimed at strengthening connectivity and accelerating development in West Bengal and the North-Eastern region.

The Prime Minister, from Malda Town Railway Station, will flag off India's first Vande Bharat Sleeper Train between Howrah and Guwahati (Kamakhya).

He will also virtually flag off the Guwahati (Kamakhya)-Howrah Vande Bharat Sleeper Train.

Developed to meet the growing transportation needs of modern India, the fully air-conditioned Vande Bharat Sleeper train is set to offer passengers an airline-like travel experience at economical fares. It will make long-distance journeys faster, safer, and more convenient.

By significantly reducing travel time by around 2.5 hours on the Howrah-Guwahati (Kamakhya) route, the train will also give a major boost to religious travel and tourism.

The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of four major railway projects in West Bengal, including the new rail line between Balurghat and Hili, next-generation freight maintenance facilities at New Jalpaiguri, upgradation of the Siliguri Loco Shed, and modernisation of Vande Bharat train maintenance facilities in Jalpaiguri district.

These projects will strengthen passenger and freight operations, improve logistics efficiency in North Bengal, and generate employment opportunities in the region.

The Prime Minister will dedicate to the Nation the electrification of rail lines between New Coochbehar-Bamanhat and New Coochbehar-Boxirhat, enabling faster, cleaner and more energy-efficient train operations.

The Prime Minister will further virtually flag off 4 New Amrit Bharat Express trains: New Jalpaiguri-Nagercoil Amrit Bharat Express; New Jalpaiguri-Tiruchirappalli Amrit Bharat Express; Alipurduar-SMVT Bengaluru Amrit Bharat Express; Alipurduar-Mumbai (Panvel) Amrit Bharat Express. This will enhance affordable and reliable long-distance rail connectivity.

These services will support the mobility needs of common citizens, students, migrant workers and traders, while strengthening inter-state economic and social linkages.

The Prime Minister will also flag off two new train services equipped with LHB coaches: Radhikapur-SMVT Bengaluru Express; Balurghat-SMVT Bengaluru Express. These trains will provide the region's youth, students, and IT professionals with direct, safe, and comfortable travel connectivity to major IT and employment hubs such as Bengaluru. (ANI)

