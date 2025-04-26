New Delhi [India], April 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday highlighted the government's announcement of the manufacturing mission in the Union Budget, noting that the initiative is aimed at promoting 'Make in India' and providing Indian youth the opportunity to create products that meet global standards.

While addressing a gathering via video conference, where he distributed over 51,000 appointment letters to youth appointed in various government departments under Rozgar Mela, the Prime Minister stated that the mission would boost the country's MSMEs and small entrepreneurs while opening up new employment opportunities. He emphasised that the current era offers unprecedented opportunities for India's youth.

"In this budget, the government has announced a manufacturing mission. Its objective is to promote 'Make in India' and provide the youth of India with an opportunity to create products of global standards. This will not only give a boost to lakhs of MSMEs in the country...our small entrepreneurs, but will also open up new employment opportunities across the country. Today marks a time of unprecedented opportunities for India's youth. Recently, the IMF has said that India will remain the fastest-growing economy in the world," PM Modi said.

The Central Government in its Union Budget 2025, announced an increase in investment and turnover limits for the classification of MSMES and introduced customised credit cards with a limit of Rs 5 lakh.

These cards will be available to businesses registered on the Udyam portal, ensuring financial support for small-scale entrepreneurs. In the first year, 10 lakh such credit cards will be issued.

In a major push to the sector, the MSME investment limit has been raised by 2.5 times, while the turnover limit increased by 2 times.

PM Modi also mentioned the country's progress in inland water transport, noting that cargo movement via this mode of transport has increased significantly from 18 million tonnes before 2014 to over 145 million tonnes this year. He noted that the number of national waterways had expanded from five to over 110, and the operational length of these waterways had nearly doubled, from approximately 2,700 km to 5,000 km.

"India has a new achievement in inland water transport. Before 2014, 18 million tonnes of cargo were moved via inland water transport. This year, via inland water transport, cargo movement has reached more than 145 million tonnes. India has this achievement because it has made continuous policies in this regard... Earlier, there were only five national waterways. Now, it has crossed 110. Earlier, the operational length of waterways was around 2,700 km and now it is almost 5,000 km," PM Modi said. (ANI)

