New Delhi [India], September 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared the success story of a girl from Madhubani district in Bihar during the 126th episode of his monthly radio broadcast, 'Mann Ki Baat' today, highlighting how she has transformed Mithila painting into a means of livelihood for women.

The Prime Minister said that all these success stories teach us that our traditions hold numerous sources of income.

The Prime Minister said, "Sweety Kumari, from Madhubani district in Bihar, has also started Sankalp Creations. She has transformed Mithila painting into a means of livelihood for women. Today, more than 500 rural women are associated with her and are on the path to self-reliance. All these success stories teach us that our traditions hold numerous sources of income."

Earlier, PM Modi paid tribute to Shaheed Bhagat Singh on his 118th birth anniversary on Sunday, calling him an inspiration to the youth.

During the 'Mann Ki Baat' program, PM Modi recalled Bhagat Singh's letter to the Britishers demanding a prisoner-of-war-like treatment.

The Prime Minister said, "Amar Shaheed Bhagat Singh is an inspiration for every Indian, especially the youth. Fearlessness was deeply ingrained in his nature."

PM added, "Before being hanged, he had written a letter to the British requesting a prisoner of war-like treatment from the British and that he and his associates be shot to death, rather than being hanged. He was very sensitive towards people's sufferings".

Bhagat Singh was born on September 28, 1907, in a Punjabi Sikh family in the village of Banga, in Lyallpur district of Punjab, then part of British India and now Pakistan, and was a major figure in the country's Independence movement of the early 20th century.

Under the leadership of Singh, the Hindustan Republican Association was renamed the Hindustan Socialist Republican Association (HSRA), which rose to new prominence in the Indian Independence movement and became a focus of public criticism.

On March 23, 1931, the freedom fighter was hanged to death in the Lahore conspiracy case. (ANI)

