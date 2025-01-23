PM Modi along with his Cabinet colleagues and other Parliamentarians pays tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary in Samvidhan Sadan (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], January 23 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with his cabinet colleagues, paid tribute to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 128th birth anniversary in Samvidhan Sadan on Thursday.

PM Modi also interacted with school students present there. Rajya Sabha LOP and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla.

Also Read | ‘Proud of My Tech Background’: KT Rama Rao Hits Back at Telangana CM Revanth Reddy for Calling Him IT Employee.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid homage to legendary freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 128th birth anniversary.

"Today, on Parakram Diwas, I pay homage to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. His contribution to India's freedom movement is unparalleled," PM Modi said in a post on X.

Also Read | 'Body Chopped Into Pieces, Boiled in Pressure Cooker': Horrifying Details Emerge After Ex-Army Man Brutally Kills Wife in Meerpet Near Hyderabad.

"He epitomised courage and grit. His vision continues to motivate us as we work towards building the India he envisioned," he added.

In 2021, the central government officially designated January 23 as Parakram Diwas to mark the birth anniversary of Subhas Chandra Bose.

On the occasion of Parakram Diwas 2025, a grand celebration is scheduled to unfold from 23rd January to 25th January 2025 at Barabati Fort in the historic city of Cuttack, the birthplace of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

The multifaceted celebration will honour the legacy of Netaji on his 128th birth anniversary. The three-day event, scheduled for 23rd-25th January 2025, will be inaugurated by Mohan Charan Majhi, the Chief Minister of Odisha, on 23.01.2025.

The year 2022 saw the unveiling of a hologram statue of Netaji at India Gate, New Delhi, and in 2023, 21 unnamed islands in the Andaman and Nicobar archipelago were named after the 21 Param Vir Chakra Awardees. In 2024, the Prime Minister inaugurated the event at the historic Red Fort in Delhi, the site of the INA trials.

Continuing the tradition, this year the Parakram Diwas celebration is being organised by the Ministry of Culture at Cuttack, Netaji's birthplace and the city that shaped his early sensibilities.

The three-day-long event will start with the Chief Minister of Odisha and other dignitaries paying homage to Netaji and hoisting the national flag at the house where Netaji was born, which has now been converted into a museum dedicated to him.

Subsequently, the Parakram Diwas celebration at Barabati Fort will begin with a video message by the Prime Minister and will feature a book, Photo and archival exhibition focused on Netaji's life, showcasing rare photographs, letters and documents as well as an AR/VR display chronicling his remarkable journey.

A sculpture workshop and a painting competition-cum-workshop are also being planned for the occasion. The event will also feature cultural performances honouring Netaji's legacy and highlighting the rich cultural tradition of Odisha. Besides, films on Netaji's life will also be screened during the event. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)