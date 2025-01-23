New Delhi [India], January 23 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid homage to Balasaheb Thackeray on his birth anniversary.

The Prime Minister said that Balasaheb Thackeray is widely respected and remembered for his commitment to public welfare and Maharashtra's development.

"I pay homage to Balasaheb Thackeray Ji on his birth anniversary. He is widely respected and remembered for his commitment to public welfare and Maharashtra's development. He was uncompromising when it came to his core beliefs and always contributed towards enhancing the pride of Indian culture," PM Modi said in a post on X.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also paid respect to Balasaheb Thackeray, highlighting his lifelong dedication to the ideals of Sanatan culture and nationalism.

Shah stated that Balasaheb's principles and his ideological firmness will continue to inspire us forever.

"The revered Balasaheb Thackeray, who was lifelong dedicated to the ideals of Sanatan culture and nationalism, always placed the nation's welfare above all else. Even in adverse circumstances, Balasaheb never compromised on his principles, and his ideological firmness will continue to inspire us forever," he said in a post on X.

"On the birth anniversary of the strong nationalist Balasaheb Thackeray, we bow to him with deep respect," he added.

The Union Home Minister said that Thackeray was dedicated to the ideals of Sanatan culture and nationalism throughout his life and always prioritized love for the nation through his work.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Shiv Sena Chief Eknath Shinde also paid his tribute to Balasaheb Thackeray.

"Humble tributes to the venerable Hindu heart emperor, Shiv Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray, on his birth anniversary, in his sacred memory," Shinde said in a post on X.

Aditya Thackeray also paid tribute on X, "Hindu Hriday Samrat, there will never be another like him. On his birth anniversary, a humble tribute!" Aditya's post read.

Balasaheb Thackeray was the founder of the Shiv Sena party and was vocal about the issues of Maratha people and Hindus. (ANI)

