New Delhi [India], April 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated 91 FM transmitters in 84 districts across 18 states and 2 union territories on Friday.

Prime Minister said, "When it comes to radio and FM, my relationship with it is that of a passionate listener as well as that of a host."

Also Read | COVID-19 Intranasal Vaccine: BMC to Roll Out iNCOVACC Vaccine For Senior Citizens in Mumbai From Today.

"Today the expansion of All India Radio's (AIR) FM service is a big and important step towards becoming All India FM. This launch of 91 FM transmitters of All India FM is like a gift for 2 crore people in 85 districts of the country," PM Modi said.

Speaking on occasion, Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur said, "This is a historic move. This will be very helpful in transmitting information related to entertainment, sports, and farming to the local people. Mann Ki Baat increased the popularity of radio."

Also Read | Gurugram Horror: Man Murders Wife, Chops Her Body Into Pieces in Manesar; Arrested.

According to a statement released by the Prime Minister's office, the 91 new 100 Watt FM transmitters have been installed in 84 districts across 18 States and 2 Union Territories.

A special focus of this expansion has been on enhancing coverage in Aspirational Districts and in border areas, the statement read.

"The States and UTs covered include Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Ladakh and Andaman and Nicobar Islands," PMO stated.

The PMO further said, "With this expansion of AIR's FM service, an additional 2 crore people, who did not have access to the medium, will now be covered. It will result in an expansion of coverage in about 35,000 sq km area." Prime Minister has firmly believed in radio's important role in reaching out to the masses.

To harness the unique strength of the medium to reach out to the widest possible audience, Prime Minister started the Mann ki Baat programme, which is now nearing its landmark 100th episode, the statement added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)