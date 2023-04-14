Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Guwahati on Friday (April 14). He will also inaugurate three other medical colleges. Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and other delegates accompanied him. Later in the day, he will lay the foundation stone of the Assam Advanced Health Care Innovation Institute (AAHII) and 'Aapke Dwar Ayushman' campaign by distributing Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) cards to eligible beneficiaries. PM Narendra Modi To Inaugurate Three Medical Colleges, AIIMS in Assam.

PM Modi Inaugurates AIIMS Guwahati

North East continues to soar with pride with blessings of Hon PM Shri @narendramodi Ji. The AIIMS here in Guwahati will cater to the health needs of entire region, and is a giant step forward in our continued resolve to ensure all-round development. @PMOIndia @mansukhmandviya pic.twitter.com/bajoyxQXJp — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) April 14, 2023

