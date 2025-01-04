New Delhi [India], January 4 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Grameen Bharat Mahotsav 2025 on Saturday at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.

PM Modi also interacted with the artisans at Grameen Bharat Mahotsav 2025 which is being organised at Bharat Mandapam.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was also present.

PM Modi was also felicitated by National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) chairperson Shaji KV.

Earlier, ahead of the inauguration of the Grameen Bharat Mahotsav 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the more prosperous our villages become, the greater will be their role in realizing the resolve of a developed India.

The Grameen Bharat Mahotsav will be held from January 4 to 9 with the theme 'Building a Resilient Rural India for a Viksit Bharat 2047', a press release said.

The Mahotsav, through various discussions, workshops and masterclasses, aims to enhance rural infrastructure, create self-reliant economies, and foster innovation within rural communities. Its objectives include promoting economic stability and financial security among rural populations, with a special focus on North-East India, by addressing financial inclusion and supporting sustainable agricultural practices, as per the statement.

A significant focus of the Mahotsav will be to empower rural women through entrepreneurship; bring together government officials, thought leaders, rural entrepreneurs, artisans and stakeholders from diverse sectors to build a roadmap for collaborative and collective rural transformation; encourage discussions around leveraging technology and innovative practices to enhance rural livelihoods; and showcase India's rich cultural heritage through vibrant performances and exhibitions, it added.

On Friday, PM Modi inaugurated the 1,675 newly constructed flats for the dwellers of JJ clusters and also handed over keys to eligible beneficiaries at Swabhiman Apartments in Ashok Vihar, Delhi. (ANI)

