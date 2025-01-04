New Delhi, January 4: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Grameen Bharat Mahotsav 2025 on Saturday morning at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi. He will also address the gathering on the occasion. Celebrating Rural India's entrepreneurial spirit and cultural heritage, the Mahotsav will be held from 4 to 9 January with the theme 'Building a Resilient Rural India for a Viksit Bharat 2047'.

The Mahotsav, through various discussions, workshops and masterclasses, aims to enhance rural infrastructure, create self-reliant economies, and foster innovation within rural communities. National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development, under the aegis of Department of Financial Services, is organizing this mega conclave cum exhibition. PM Narendra Modi Lays Foundation Stone for 2 New Delhi University Campuses, Veer Savarkar College (Watch Video).

Its objectives include promoting economic stability and financial security among rural populations, with a special focus on North-East India, by addressing financial inclusion and supporting sustainable agricultural practices. A significant focus of the Mahotsav will be to empower rural women through entrepreneurship; bring together government officials, thought leaders, rural entrepreneurs, artisans and stakeholders from diverse sectors to build a roadmap for collaborative and collective rural transformation; encourage discussions around leveraging technology and innovative practices to enhance rural livelihoods; and showcase India's rich cultural heritage through vibrant performances and exhibitions. ‘Sheesh Mahal, Aapda’: PM Narendra Modi Takes Swipe at AAP While Launching Projects, Calls for Its Defeat in Delhi Assembly Elections 2025 (Video).

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 1,675 newly constructed flats for the dwellers of JJ clusters and also handed over keys to eligible beneficiaries at Swabhiman Apartments in Ashok Vihar, Delhi. Ahead of the inauguration, PM Modi also inspected newly constructed flats for the dwellers of Jhuggi Jhopri (JJ) clusters under the In-Situ Slum Rehabilitation Project.

The objective of the project is to provide the residents of the JJ clusters in Delhi with a better and healthier living environment equipped with proper amenities and facilities, a press release had said. For every Rs 25 lakh spent on the construction of a flat by the government, eligible beneficiaries pay less than 7 per cent of the total amount, comprising Rs 1.42 lakh as a nominal contribution and Rs 30,000 for five years of maintenance.

PM Narendra Modi also virtually inaugurated two urban redevelopment projects - the World Trade Centre at Nauroji Nagar and GPRA Type-II Quarters at Sarojini Nagar, CBSE's Integrated Office Complex at Dwarka and also laid the foundation stone of Veer Savarkar College at Roshanpura, Najafgarh.

