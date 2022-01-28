PM Narendra Modi at NCC rally at Cariappa Parade Ground in Delhi on Friday. (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], January 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inspected the Guard of Honour and reviewed the 'march past' by National Cadet Corps (NCC) contingents ahead of addressing the NCC Rally at Delhi's Cariappa Parade Ground.

The rally is the culmination of NCC Republic Day Camp and is held on January 28 every year.

The Prime Minister is witnessing NCC cadets displaying their skills in army action, slithering, microlight flying, parasailing as well as cultural programmes.

The best cadets will receive medals and batons from the Prime Minister. (ANI)

