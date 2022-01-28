Alwar, January 28: In a shocking incident, a five-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a speech-impaired man in Rajasthan’s Alwar district on Wednesday. The accused lives in the girl’s neighbourhood. A complaint was lodged against the accused by the family members of the minor girl after she narrated her ordeal to them. The accused was arrested by the police on Thursday. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Minor Girl Allegedly Raped By 17-Year-Old Boy In Bareilly District; Case Registered Under POCSO Act.

The incident took place at a village under the Naryanpur police station of the district. According to a report published in The Times of India, the accused entered the house of the girl and took her to a secluded place near the village. He then allegedly raped her.

After arriving at her home, the girl revealed everything to her family. Her parents then decided to approach the police. “After the incident, the girl arrived home, and in her way of telling things, she told her parents about the incident. Based on her narration, the family decided to lodge an FIR,” reported the media house quoting a police officer of Naryanpur police station as saying. Navi Mumbai Shocker: Minor Girl Raped By Neighbour in Vashi; Accused Arrested.

After receiving the complaint, the police swung into action. The accused was arrested the next day. On the basis of the complaint, a case was registered against the man under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The police ensured an early charge sheet in the matter. A detailed investigation has been launched into the case.

