Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacting with beneficiaries of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat Swayampurna Goa' programme on Saturday (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], October 23 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday interacted with beneficiaries and stakeholders of the "Aatmanirbhar Bharat Swayampurna Goa programme" via video conferencing.

Goa Chief Minister Promod Sawant was also present on the occasion.

Also Read | Faridabad Triple Murder: Man Kills Estranged Wife, Mother-in-Law And One Other Person; Arrested.

The initiative of Swayampurna Goa was launched on October 1, 2020.

Under this programme, a state government officer is appointed as 'Swayampurna Mitra'. The Mitra visits a designated panchayat or municipality, interacts with people, coordinates with multiple government departments and ensures that various government schemes and benefits are available to the eligible beneficiaries. (ANI)

Also Read | Delhi Traffic Police Asks Commuters to Avoid Mathura Road from Ashram to Badarpur Due to Ongoing Construction Work.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)