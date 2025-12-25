Who Was Khaleda Zia? A Look at the Legacy of Bangladesh’s First Female PM

New Delhi [India], December 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday virtually interacted with youths participating in the Sansad Khel Mahotsav, motivating them to pursue sports and contribute to the country.

PM Modi praised young people's healthy lifestyles and advised them to be disciplined, hardworking, and self-confident to achieve their ambitions.

Also Read | Navi Mumbai International Airport Begins Operations; First IndiGo Flight From Bengaluru Receives Water Cannon Salute (Watch Videos).

Interacting with a young athlete, Shanti Kumari, who participated in the Sansad Khel Mahotsav organised by MP Dilip Sakia in the Darrang-Udalguri Lok Sabha constituency, PM Modi wished her luck for the future and encouraged her to practice kabaddi regularly.

"Keep on practising hard. I also wish you very well for your 10th examination, and I hope you make the country proud in the future," PM Modi said.

Also Read | Forgot Your PAN? Income Tax India Explains How To Retrieve Permanent Account Number Using Aadhaar Card.

Interacting with a 14-year-old athlete, PM Modi asked her how she manages to play cycle polo and Kabaddi at a time. PM Modi congratulated her for performing well in both sports and encouraged her to make sports her strength.

"There's an abundance of talent in India. You are playing two games simultaneously. Make them your strength and when the time comes to choose one sport, then choose wisely. I congratulate you," PM Modi said.

Interacting with a young boxer, Neeraj, PM Modi motivated him to bring a medal for the country,

"Should I believe that you'll bring a medal for the country?" PM Modi asked, adding that he is not pressuring the player. "I am joking, I am not pressuring you. Keep practising and don't worry about diet and exposure. We will provide that."

Further, PM Modi said that the players' enthusiasm, spirit, and excitement gave me a glimpse of India's strength.

"Just now, I was talking to some of the participating players in this competition. Their enthusiasm, their spirit, their excitement, I could see a glimpse of India's strength. The confidence I saw within these players today fills millions of Indian youth with the same belief. That's why, in startups, space, science, and sports, India's youth have been waving their flag high in every field," PM Modi said.

The Sansad Khel Mahotsav was organised from December 23 to December 25.

More than a series of competitions, the Sansad Khel Mahotsav is a movement to instil discipline, teamwork, and leadership among youth. It is widely recognised as the largest sporting event ever organised in the history of the Raver Lok Sabha constituency, reflecting a strong commitment to nurturing sporting excellence at the grassroots level. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)