Mumbai, December 25: As the PAN-Aadhaar Link Deadline Nears, many taxpayers are facing a common issue: forgetting their PAN number. Addressing this concern, Income Tax India has clarified that individuals can easily retrieve their PAN using their Aadhaar card through official online services. If a PAN is already linked with Aadhaar, taxpayers can visit the Income Tax e-Filing portal or the NSDL (Protean) website, enter their Aadhaar details, verify via OTP, and instantly view their PAN number.

With the PAN-Aadhaar link deadline nearing, authorities have urged taxpayers not to panic if they do not remember their PAN. The facility to retrieve PAN using Aadhaar ensures that the linking process is not delayed due to missing information. PAN-Aadhaar Link Deadline Nears: December 31 Last Date to Keep PAN Card Active, Know How To Check PAN-Aadhaar Link Status.

Income Tax India Explains How To Retrieve PAN Using Aadhaar Card

Dear @GANESHD88577461, For retrieval of your PAN details, you may contact your jurisdictional AO. Alternatively, please email clear, color-scanned copies of your DoB-proof, Address-proof & Aadhaar, at adg1.systems@incometax.gov.in & jd.systems1.1@incometax.gov.in. — Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) December 23, 2025

How To Retrieve PAN Using Aadhaar Card

Income Tax India clarified that taxpayers who have misplaced or forgotten their PAN can follow an official retrieval process, beginning with contacting their local jurisdictional Assessing Officer (AO), who can provide guidance and assist with identity verification.

PAN-Aadhaar Linking Deadline Nears:

Alternatively, the tax authority suggested a digital option, under which taxpayers may email clear, colour-scanned copies of three essential documents, proof of date of birth, proof of address, and Aadhaar, to the designated email addresses adg1.systems@incometax.gov.in and jd.systems1.1@incometax.gov.in for assistance with PAN retrieval. PAN-Aadhaar Link Deadline Nears: PAN Cards Will Become Inoperative if Not Linked With UIDAI Numbers Before December 31, Here’s How To Do It.

Meanwhile, thousands of Permanent Account Numbers (PANs) have become inoperative as of July 1, 2023, following the expiration of the government's extended deadline for linking with Aadhaar. Individuals whose PANs are now inoperative face significant financial and taxation hurdles, necessitating immediate action to reactivate their crucial identification document.

Why Aadhaar-PAN Linking is Mandatory

The mandatory linking of PAN with Aadhaar was introduced by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) to curb tax evasion, prevent the use of multiple PANs, and streamline tax administration across the country. This initiative aims to create a robust and transparent financial ecosystem by ensuring each individual has a unique and verifiable tax identity.

Consequences of an Inoperative PAN

An inoperative PAN can lead to severe disruptions in financial activities. Holders will be unable to file Income Tax Returns (ITR), and pending refunds may be withheld. Furthermore, higher rates of Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) and Tax Collected at Source (TCS) will be applicable on various transactions, potentially increasing tax liabilities.

Essential financial services, including opening new bank accounts, investing in mutual funds, or undertaking transactions above certain thresholds, will also be impacted. This effectively restricts an individual's participation in various economic activities.

Reactivating Your PAN: The Current Process

While the primary deadline for linking PAN and Aadhaar without penalty has passed, individuals can still reactivate their inoperative PAN by completing the linking process. This currently involves a late fee of ₹1,000, as stipulated by the Income Tax Department.

Step-by-Step Guide to Link Aadhaar with PAN

Go to the official Income Tax e-filing portal at incometax.gov.in.

Navigate to the 'Link Aadhaar' section available under 'Quick Links' on the homepage.

Input your PAN and Aadhaar number in the designated fields.

Click 'Validate'. If a fee is pending for the linking process, the system will prompt you to pay it.

Proceed to pay the late fee of ₹1,000 through the e-Pay Tax service on the NSDL portal. Select 'Income Tax (Corporation Tax/Income Tax)' as the major head (0021) and 'Other Receipts (500)' as the minor head.

After successful payment, the challan details will reflect on the e-filing portal. It may take approximately 4-5 working days for the payment to be updated in the system.

Once the payment is confirmed, revisit the 'Link Aadhaar' section on the Income Tax portal and re-enter your PAN and Aadhaar details. The system will now process your linking request.

You will receive a confirmation message stating that your Aadhaar-PAN linking request has been submitted successfully. The PAN is expected to become operative within approximately 30 days after the linking and payment are fully processed.

To verify if your Aadhaar and PAN are already linked, or to check the status of a submitted request, visit the 'Link Aadhaar Status' option on the Income Tax e-filing portal. Enter your PAN and Aadhaar number, and click 'View Link Aadhaar Status' to receive an instant update.

