New Delhi [India], February 21 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hailed the Union Budget presented in the Parliament on February 1 and said on Monday that a lot of emphasis has been laid on the education sector.

The Prime Minister today highlighted five points that can help the young generation become the future leader of the country.

Also Read | Sony PS5 To Be Available for Pre-Order Again Tomorrow at 12 Noon: Report.

Addressing a webinar virtually on 'Post Budget Seminar: Fostering Strong Industry-Skill Linkage', the Prime Minister said, "Our young generation is the future leader of the country. So empowering today's young generation means empowering India's future. In the budget of 2022, a lot of emphasis has been laid on five things related to the education sector."

"First - Universalization of Quality Education. Important decisions have been taken to expand our education system, improve its quality and increase the capacity of the education sector," he said

Also Read | Goa: Schools Reopen Classes for Standard 1 to 12 by Following COVID-19 Guidelines.

"Second is Skill Development. A digital skill development ecosystem should be created in the country. According to the demand of the industry, skill development should be done, industry linkage should be better. Attention has been given to it," he said.

The Prime Minister said, "The third important aspect is urban planning and design. Acknowledging the ancient experience and knowledge of India at present, it is necessary to integrate it in our education today."

"The fourth important aspect is- Internationalization. World-class foreign universities should come to India, which are our industrial areas, such as GIFT City, institutes associated with FinTech should come there, it has also been encouraged."

"The fifth important aspect is - AVGC - i.e. Animation Visual Effects Gaming Comic. All of them have immense employment opportunities, there is a huge global market."

In order to facilitate efficient and speedy implementation of Budget announcements, the Centre is holding a series of webinars across various key sectors.

The objective is to brainstorm with experts from the public and private sectors, academia and industry and identify strategies on how best to move forward towards the implementation of various issues under different sectors. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)