Bambolim, February 21: Goa schools on Monday re-opened for physical classes for students of classes 1 to 12 by following COVID-19 appropriate behavior and guidelines.

Earlier on Thursday, the Goa government announced the reopening of physical classes for students of classes I to XII from Monday as the COVID-19 cases have come down. India Reports 16,051 New COVID-19 Cases, 206 Deaths in Past 24 Hours; Recovery Rate at 98.33%.

The order is applicable to all educational institutions.

"As COVID-19 cases are reducing day by day in the state, it has been decided by the competent authority to re-open all the educational institutions from std. I to std. XII from February 21," the official order said.

