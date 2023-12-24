New Delhi, December 24: Prime Minister Narendra Modi applauded the 'Lokkho Kanthe Gita Path' programme held at Parade Ground in West Bengal's Kolkata on Sunday. The programme is organised jointly by Sanatan Sanskriti Sansad, Matilal Bharat Tirtha Seba Mission Ashram, and Akhil Bharatiya Sanskrit Parisad.

Praising the initiative in a message addressing the programme, PM Modi said, "The initiative aimed at the recitation of the Gita by one lakh people is truly laudable." Highlighting India's rich cultural heritage, the Prime Minister emphasised the profound knowledge and spiritual wisdom embedded in our traditions. ‘Lokkho Kanthe Gita Path’ Program: PM Narendra Modi Extends Best Wishes to Bhagavad Gita Recitation Event in Kolkata.

"Our cultural heritage is an amalgamation of lofty traditions, profound knowledge and philosophical-spiritual wisdom. Inclusivity, cultural diversity and harmony are our inherent strengths. From the times of Mahabharat to our freedom movement, down to the present day, Srimad Bhagavad Gita continues to inspire one and all," the message read.

He acknowledged the Gita's pluralism, offering diverse paths like Jnana, Bhakti, Karma, and others, all leading to interconnected progress. "The pluralism of paths that the Gita offers is quintessential to Indian thought and culture. Whether it is Jnana, Bhakti, Karma or any other path, the Gita offers multiple different but eventually connected paths to attain progress," it mentioned. PM Narendra Modi Shares Message for 'Lokkho Kanthe Gita Path' Program in Kolkata, Says 'Initiative Aimed at Recitation of Gita by One Lakh People Is Truly Laudable'.

The Prime Minister expressed optimism that the massive recitation of the Gita by people from diverse backgrounds will not only enhance social harmony but also energise the nation's development journey. PM Modi also extended his best wishes to the organisers of the 'Lokkho Kanthe Gita Path' programme.

