Darrang (Assam) [India], September 14 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday laid the foundation stone for the Darrang Medical College and Hospital, the GNM School and the B.Sc. Nursing College in Assam's Darrang district.

He also laid the foundation for the Guwahati Ring Road Project, aimed at enhancing urban mobility, decongesting traffic, and improving connectivity in and around the capital city. In addition, he laid the foundation stone for the Kuruwa-Narengi Bridge over the Brahmaputra, expected to boost connectivity and promote socio-economic growth in the region.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was also present at the event. He presented a memento to PM Modi, marking Krishak Swahid Diwas in remembrance of the 1894 massacre in Darrang.

During the day, PM Modi is going to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of major infrastructure and industrial development projects worth over Rs 18,530 crore in Assam.

Later in the day, at Numaligarh in Golaghat district, PM Modi will inaugurate the Assam Bioethanol Plant at Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) aimed at promoting clean energy and reducing dependence on fossil fuels. He will also lay the foundation stone of the Polypropylene Plant at Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL), adding significant value to Assam's petrochemical sector. It will also generate employment opportunities and lead to overall socio-economic development of the region, as per the PMO.

Earlier in the day, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma described PM Narendra Modi's inauguration and foundation-laying ceremonies as a "momentous occasion" for the state.

Sharing an X post, Assam CM wrote, "Today is a momentous occasion for Assam. In a short while from now, Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji will dedicate projects worth Rs 18,530 cr. These works include new roads, bridges, a medical college and a major clean energy initiative."

PM Modi is on a two-day visit to Assam. Earlier on Saturday, he held a roadshow in Guwahati and paid tribute to legendary singer and Bharat Ratna recipient Bhupen Hazarika during his birth centenary celebrations. (ANI)

