New Delhi [India], February 20 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the New Terminal Building (NTB) of Jammu Airport today in the presence of Governor Manoj Sinha and other dignitaries.

The state-of-the-art New Terminal Building and allied infrastructure at Jammu Airport is being developed for Rs 865 crore, which will boost the local economy, trade and tourism in the region, an official statement from the Airports Authority of India said.

The New Terminal Building will have an area of 40,000 sqm, equipped to serve 2000 passengers during peak hours and 40 lakh passengers annually. The environment friendly and GRIHA- Five Star compliant terminal building will have passenger facilities like - 54 Check-in counters, 16 self-check-in kiosks, 11 X-BIS machines, six aerobridges, four conveyor belts in the arrival hall, adequate F&B and retail outlets, car parking facilities for about 700 cars and accessibility features as per 'Sugamya Bharat Abhiyan'.

The airport runway is capable of operation of Code-C type of aircraft. A total of 13 new parking bays for Code - -C type of aircraft has been proposed along with the NTB.

The interiors of the NTB will be adorned with Local Art, Paintings and Murals and the Terminal Building design will integrate the culture and heritage of Jammu City, creating a sense of place for the visitors.

The New Terminal Building of Jammu Airport will be equipped with various sustainability features like Double Insulated Roofing System, Provision of Canopies for energy saving, LED lighting, rainwater harvesting to recharge the ground water table, Sewage treatment plant and use of recycled water for landscaping to meet GRIHA- V ratings.

Jammu is famously referred to as the City of Temples and is home to several religious sites, glorious peaks and scenic gardens. Jammu has rich tourism potential with heritage and cultural legacy. The New Terminal Building of Jammu Airport will stand as a perfect blend of heritage with modernity, harnessing the city's potential as a tourist destination while promoting economic growth. (ANI)

