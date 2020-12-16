New Delhi, December 16: Prime Minister Narendra Modi lit the 'Swarnim Vijay Mashaal' at the National War Memorial on Wednesday to mark the 50th-anniversary of the 1971 India-Pakistan war.

The Prime Minister paid tributes to the fallen soldiers at National War Memorial. He was received by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at the venue.

Also Read | Twitter's Live Streaming Service 'Periscope' to Be Discontinued by March 2021.

Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi lights up 'Swarnim Vijay Mashaal' at the National War Memorial on the 50th-anniversary of the 1971 India-Pakistan war pic.twitter.com/WayejIq38h — ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2020

On this occasion, the Defence Minister unveiled the logo for 'Swarnim Vijay Varsh.' Four 'Victory Mashaals' (flames) lit from the Eternal Flame of National War Memorial will be carried to various parts of the country including to villages of Param Vir Chakra and Maha Vir Chakra awardees of 1971 war.

Also Read | India's COVID-19 Tally Inches Closer to 99.5 Lakh With 26,382 New Cases in Past 24 Hours, Death Toll Rises to 1,44,096.

In an official release on Tuesday, the Ministry said, "In December 1971, the Indian Armed Forces secured a decisive and historic Victory over Pakistan Army, which led to the creation of a Nation - Bangladesh and also resulted in the largest Military Surrender after the World War - II. From 16 December, the Nation will be celebrating 50 Years of India-Pak War, also called 'Swarnim Vijay Varsh'. Various commemorative events are planned across the Nation."

Various commemorative events will be conducted pan-India wherein war 'Veterans and Veer Naris' will be felicitated and events like band displays, seminars, exhibitions, equipment displays, film festivals, conclave and adventure activities are planned.

Vijay Diwas is celebrated every year on December 16 to mark India's triumph in liberating Bangladesh from Pakistan in 1971.

In one of the fastest and shortest campaigns of military history, a new nation was born as a result of the swift campaign undertaken by the Indian Army.

After facing defeat in the 1971 war, the then Army Chief of Pakistan General Amir Abdullah Khan Niazi, along with his 93,000 troops, surrendered to allied forces which also comprised of Indian Army personnel.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)