New Delhi, December 16: The COVID-19 tally in India inched closer to 99.5 lakh mark with 26,382 new coronavirus infections reported in the country in the past 24 hours. With the latest spike, the COVID-19 tally in the country has now mounted to 99,32,548. Of the total cases, 3,32,002 are active COVID-19 cases in India, while as many as 94,56,449 patients have been cured and discharged from different hospitals across the country. According to details by the Health Ministry, 33,813 new discharges have been reported in the last 24 hours. With 387 new deaths, the death toll in the country rose to 1,44,096. India's COVID-19 Vaccine Status Tracker: A Look at SII, Bharat Biotech, Other Leading Candidates and Expected Dates of Launch.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in India stands at 94.74 percent while the fatality rate is 1.45 percent. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Wednesday stated that a total of 15,66,46,280 COVID-19 samples have been tested in India up to December 15, 2020. It added saying that as many as 10,85,625 COVID-19 samples were tested on Tuesday alone.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state with 18,86,807 cases till date with 3,442 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. With 70 new fatalities, the death toll rose to 48,339, the state health department said. The Health Ministry had said that over 70 percent of the daily new cases were reported by 10 states and UT -- Kerala, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Haryana.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 16, 2020 10:07 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).