Hyderabad, May 18 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit Hyderabad on May 26 to take part in an event at the Indian School of Business (ISB) here, the Telangana BJP said on Wednesday.

State BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar, in a party release, said Modi's visit to the State would enthuse cadre as it comes close on the heels of the visit of top leaders Amit Shah and J P Nadda.

Kumar is holding meetings with party leaders to accord a grand welcome to Modi, said the release.

Shah and Nadda visited Telangana this month as part of Kumar's recently-concluded second phase of 'padayatra' in the State.

