New Delhi, Jun 24 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke with his Mauritian counterpart, Navinchandra Ramgoolam, as the leaders stressed the unique and special ties between India and Mauritius and reaffirmed their commitment to further deepen the 'Enhanced Strategic Partnership' between the two nations.

In a telephonic conversation, they discussed the ongoing cooperation across a broad range of areas, including development partnership, capacity building, defence, maritime security, digital infrastructure, and people-to-people ties, an official statement said.

Modi appreciated the wholehearted participation of Ramgoolam in the 11th International Day of Yoga, it said.

Modi reiterated India's steadfast commitment to the development priorities of Mauritius in line with Vision MAHASAGAR and India's Neighbourhood First policy, it added.

