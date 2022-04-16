New Delhi [India], April 16 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with senior saints from Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan (BAPS), Ishwarcharan Swami and Brahmavihari Swami on Saturday.

The Prime Minister appreciated the relief work done by BAPS in the time of COVID-19 and during the Ukraine crisis.

The Prime Minister has also discussed the upcoming birth centenary celebrations of HH Pramukh Swami Maharaj Ji.

