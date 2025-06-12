New Delhi, Jun 12 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met BJP national spokespersons and advised them to be guided by the party's principles and ideologies in their conduct, sources said.

Modi hosts the party's organisational leaders from time to time to communicate to them and receive their feedback.

Sources said the prime minister during the interaction in the morning recalled his long experience as a leader in the BJP's organisation and his interactions with the media to offer suggestions to the spokespersons.

He advised them to remain grounded and humble in their conduct, and to be well-informed on relevant issues, they added.

The BJP, however, declined to make any official remark on the details of the meeting. Its spokesperson Sambit Patra said it was an internal meeting of the party, and made no further comments.

