New Delhi [India], May 7 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi met President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday and briefed her on Operation Sindoor, in which the Indian Armed Forces launched precision strikes against terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir in response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan and briefed her about Operation Sindoor," Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a post on X.

The government has also called an all-party meeting tomorrow.

At a briefing on Operation Sindoor in which nine terrorist camps were targeted, Foreign Secretay Vikram Misri said the terror attack in Pahalgam was marked with extreme barbarity, with the victims mostly killed with head shots at close range and in front of their families.

"The family members were deliberately traumatised through the manner of killing, accompanied by the exhortation that they should take back the message. The attack was clearly driven by the objective of undermining normalcy returning to Kashmir," he said.

Misri said that Indian intelligence agencies had been monitoring terrorist activities and raised concerns regarding more terrorist attacks in India.

"Our intelligence indicated that further attacks against India are impending. Thus, compulsion, both to deter and prevent and hence earlier this morning, India exercised its right to respond to deter such more cross-border terrorism... Our actions were measured and non-escalatory, proportionate and responsible. They focused on dismantling terrorists' infrastructure," he said.

Wing Commander Vyomika Singh informed that a total of nine terror sites were targeted and successfully destroyed. She asserted that the locations were selected so that there was no damage to civilians and their infrastructures.

"Operation Sindoor was launched by the Indian Armed Forces to deliver justice to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and their families. Nine terrorist camps were targeted and successfully destroyed... The locations were so selected to avoid damage to civilian infrastructures and loss of any civilian lives, she said.

Col Sofiya Qureshi showed some videos of the strikes destroying terror camps.

The Indian Armed Forces launched 'Operation Sindoor' early Wednesday.

Twenty-six people were killed in the Pahalgam terror attack. The government had said that the perpetrators will face severe punishment. (ANI)

