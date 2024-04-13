New Delhi, Apr 13 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tributes to those killed in the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

Hundreds of peaceful protestors were killed in indiscriminate firing by British forces on this day in 1919.

"On behalf of my family members across the country, I pay my deepest respects to all the brave martyrs of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre," PM Modi wrote on X.

